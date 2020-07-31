Charges expected after several Chicago officers injured in shootout with carjacking suspect

CHICAGO — Two of three Chicago police officers involved in a shooting on the Northwest Side have been released from the hospital.

According to Deputy Director of News Affairs and Communications Tom Ahern, the officers’ conditions are unknown at this time.

Charges against the suspect are expected to be announced at 10 a.m. Friday.

The shooting occurred near the 25th District police station at 5555 W. Grand Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said it occurred during an attempt to arrest a person for a carjacking that occurred in June.

Police said it is unknown if the person arrested had a gun and officers missed it in their search or if the person was able to get a gun from the officers. The Chicago Tribune reported that the suspect concealed the weapon during the arrest.

The person fired shots and struck three officers.

Two additional officers, a male and a female, were taken to the hospital with chest pains, according to police.

The offender was also wounded and taken to Stroger Hospital. His condition is not yet known.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said they are beginning their investigation into the use of force in the incident. COPA said they are reviewing body camera footage and are gathering other evidence.