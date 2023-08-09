CHICAGO — A former Chicago police officer who was involved in a racially charged incident at North Avenue Beach in 2021 is no longer facing charges.

Last June, Bruce Dyker plead not guilty to the charges against which stem from an August 2021 incident in which he restrained a Black woman who was walking her dog near the lakefront.

Dyker was indicted on one count of aggravated battery and two counts of official misconduct — all felonies.

On Wednesday, the Cook County State’s Attorney confirmed to WGN News in a statement that the charges have been dropped.

“After consultation with the victim and her attorney, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office will not be proceeding with the criminal charges against former CPD Officer Bruce Dyker. There is a civil matter pending that will be proceeding forward,” the statement read.

Video footage of Dyker’s encounter with the woman, Nikkita Brown, was shared across social media. The officer grabbed and restrained Brown after telling her the beach was closed and she needed to leave. Brown’s attorneys called this racially motivated.