GURNEE, Ill. – Chance the Rapper surprised a group of kids a celebration Saturday at the Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee. The event marked the start of summer for Kids of the Kingdom, one the programs by the Chicago nonprofit Social Works.

Kids of the Kingdom is a summer day camp focused on performing and literary arts.

Chance the Rapper stopped to see the kids as they head off onto their summer break

The day camps revolve around vacation bible school, something with deep roots for Chance the Rapper.

“My great grandmother started it in the 70s and my grandmother was a part of the camp,” he said. “My father was part of the camp and my kids are part of the camp.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, 132 kids will take part in the seven week camp that includes team building, music and dance and conflict resolution.