Chance The Rapper hosting turkey giveaway in Chicago

CHICAGO — During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” Chance The Rapper announced a free turkey giveaway next week in Chicago.

On behalf of the rapper’s charitable foundation SocialWorks, the giveaway will take place at three locations on Monday, Nov. 23 and and three locations on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

A total of 250 turkeys will be given away at each location. They are first come, first served and only one turkey per family.

Giveaway locations for Monday, Nov. 23:

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. — Michele Clark, 5101 W. Harrison St.

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Enlace, 3000 S. Lawndale Ave.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Hugs No Slugs Safe House, 8256 South Shore Dr.

Giveaway locations for Tuesday, Nov. 24:

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. — Progressive Baptist Church, 3658 S. Wentworth Ave.

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. — Lilydale Baptist Church, 649 W. 113th Street

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. — XS Tennis Facility, 5336 S. State Street

Chicago!! Turkey giveaway next Monday and Tuesday in time for the holidays. Y’all can pull up in your cars and my team at @SocialWorks will make sure the process is quick, everyone stays safe and socially distant. https://t.co/rrNTnqdgHE — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 16, 2020