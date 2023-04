CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his mixtape “Acid Rap” with a concert this summer at Chicago’s United Center.

The anniversary show is scheduled for August 19 at the arena located at 1901 West Madison Street.

Presale tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at livenation.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

The concert will be Chance’s first show at the United Center since 2019.