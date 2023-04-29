CHICAGO — According to the Chicago Fire Department, two people were injured in a balcony collapse in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood early Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said a stone awning fell from a two-story building in the 4400 block of South Vincennes Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and two victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

“I thought I had broke my arm because I was in pain,” said Dexter Patterson, one of the two victims injured during the balcony collapse. “I mean, it just came down all at once and man I thank God I’m still here.”

According to firefighters, the other victim is in critical condition.

No other information is available at this time.