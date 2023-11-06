CHICAGO — Several people were rescued Monday morning when a fire broke out in a South Side high rise.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, crews responded to the 3500 block of Cottage Grove in Chicago’s Oakland neighborhood around 7 a.m. on Monday.

150 fire crews arrived on scene and learned the fire broke out on the seventh floor of the high rise. Crews rushed to get people out safely as the fire grew.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by the careless use of smoking materials.

Just over 100 people live in the building, but there’s no word on when they may be allowed back inside.