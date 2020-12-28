CFD paramedic who died from COVID-19 complications laid to rest

CHICAGO — A Chicago Fire Department paramedic who passed away on December 17 from COVID-19 complications was laid to rest Monday.

Robert Truevillian worked for 20 years as an EMT and paramedic for the Chicago Fire Department. Truevillian was a husband and father of four.

“Rob influenced the life of many, many people,” pastor Jerome Davis said.

Those who knew him said Truevillian was a man of few words who always would see the best in everyone.

“Rob was a stellar man of God, a man of Valor, a husband, a father, a friend,” Yvonne Collins of the Lake Region Conference of SDA said.

Truevillian is the third member of the Chicago Fire Department to die from COVID-19 complications.

Jerome Davis remembers Truevillian’s legacy both in his line of work and in his community.

“Rob had a special interest in young people, especially young Black men. He wanted to see them grow and develop and be all that he could be,” Davis said.