CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department was called to a fire at a warehouse near Austin Monday afternoon.

CFD tweeted at 2:47 p.m. that they were called to a fire in the 4700 block of West Lake Street. According to firefighters, the building involved in this fire has a truss roof and CFD is fighting a defensive fire.

After arriving on scene and starting to battle the blaze, CFD also said one man was taken to Stroger Hospital after being bitten by a dog. The man’s condition is currently unknown.

No other information is available at this time.

