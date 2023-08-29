CHICAGO —A Chicago firefighter with over 25 years on the job has passed away following a house fire earlier this month, the Chicago Fire Department reports.

Lt. Kevin Ward was one of three firefighters injured in a blaze Aug. 11 in the 8300 block of West Balmoral near O’Hare. A mayday call was issued during the fire and Ward was transported in critical condition.

Two days later, CFD said he was making improvements at Loyola Medical Center but remained in serious condition.

Ward, 59, was surrounded by family at the time of his death. He joined the department in 1996.

Ward’s death is the third line-of-duty death the department has dealt with in 2023. In the same week in April, CFD lost Jermaine Pelt, 49, and Jan Tchoryk, 55, in separate fires.

CFD will escort Ward’s body to the medical examiner’s office on Tuesday morning.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.