CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department is investigating after someone complained they saw a person get out of a firetruck to remove a Black Lives Matter banner on the city’s South Side.

The banner was located on a fence on 47th and Cornell. The witness who posted the complaint says the firetruck blocked the street on Saturday.

The woman says she got out of her vehicle and threw up her hands to ask “why?’ She says the firefighters responded by blowing the horn loudly.