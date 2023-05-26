CHICAGO — An official with the Chicago Fire Department said a barbecue grill on the roof of a residential building in Lake View likely caught on fire Friday night.

The fire started around 9 p.m. on the roof of a building near North Sheffield Avenue and West Belmont Avenue.

The fire official said the grill was next to a propane tank the roof was made out of lots of wood.

People posted videos and photos of the fire on social media showing heavy fire on top of the building.

The official said it appears no one was injured.

Some roads in the area were closed while first responders were on the scene.