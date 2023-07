CHICAGO — A firefighter with the Chicago Fire Department is in the hospital after CFD responded to a fire in the Austin neighborhood Sunday.

According to CFD, a mayday call was made early Sunday evening in the 1200 block of North Lavergne Avenue, where a firefighter was taken from the scene in serious condition to West Suburban Medical Center.

Firefighters also said flooding in the area made it difficult to respond to the fire.

No other information is available at this time.