CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter was among three people injured in a fire in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 6200 block of South Paulina Street shortly after 4 p.m. where a Chicago firefighter fell from a roof. The firefighter sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and is being treated at University of Chicago Hospital.

Two individuals inside the house were rescued and transported in serious but stable condition to University of Chicago Hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.