CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department is currently battling a massive warehouse fire in Back of the Yards.

A three-alarm response has been called out to the fire, located in the 4100 block of South Halsted.

SkyCam9 over the scene showed massive flames and dark smoke.

CFD said at around 9 a.m. that multiple buildings are involved and they have a positive water source. No injuries have been reported at this time.

