CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department is currently battling a high-rise fire on inner Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast that has injured two firefighters, one critically.

At around 7:20 a.m., CFD tweeted that they responded to the 1200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, which is near the intersection of Division, for a still-and-box response.

Initially, CFD said two firefighters have been injured. Then a short time later, a mayday response was called for a firefighter down. One firefighter is in “very” critical condition and another is in fair condition.

The fire department said the fire was initially out and they were just battling hot spots. However at around 8:55 a.m., the fire reignited and large flames are shooting out of another unit.

CFD has lost the ability to use elevators.

On Tuesday morning, the department lost one of their own, 49-year-old Jermaine Pelt, in a South Side house fire. He had been with the department since 2005.

