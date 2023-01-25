CHICAGO — Chicago firefighters are battling a deadly fire at a Kenwood high-rise encompassing at least nine floors.

The fire is located at the Harper Square Cooperative, located in the 4800 block of South Lake Park. The fire has grown to at least nine floors.

At around 12:25 p.m., WGN News crews noted flames were no longer visible. Ten minutes earlier, CFD spokesperson Larry Langford said “good progress is being made.”

One person has been transported in serious condition and five have been transported in good condition.

Ald. Sophia King said a person was found dead in a unit on the 15th floor, where the fire is believed to have originated. The person was separate from the six that were transported.

The building has many elderly residents in it, King said.

CFD said the building is not compromised and will not collapse. It is moving vertically and providing a challenge to getting water to those floors.

All other residents of the building are safe, CFD said.

“It is a challenge, but there are trained for it and we have plenty of personnel at the scene,” CFD’s Larry Langford told WGN news.

Hear an update from Langford below.

WGN News has a crew at the scene at will update this story once more information becomes available.