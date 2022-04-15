CHICAGO — Firefighters are currently battling a large fire at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood.

At around 2:25 p.m., authorities responded to a fire at the church, located in the 6300 block of South Stewart.

It has been upgraded to a 3-11 Alarm fire and CFD has gone into a defensive position.

On their Facebook page, services seemed to wrap up around 1 p.m. likely for Good Friday. The church was established in 1925 and moved into its current location in 1958.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

WGN News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.