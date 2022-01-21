CFD battles large residential fire in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department battled a large residential fire Friday evening in Back of the Yards.

At around 4:45 p.m., CFD was dispatched to the 940 block of West Garfield on the report of a residential fire.

It was upgraded to a still-and-box alarm and flames were visible for roughly 20 minutes as SkyCam9 was overhead. At one point, multiple firefighters were very close to shooting flames on the roof.

The fire was marked out at around 5:20 p.m.

One person is being evaluated for injuries.