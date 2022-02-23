CFD battles fire at Northwest Side church

CHICAGO — Firefighters battled a fire Wednesday at a Northwest Side church.

Wednesday afternoon, CFD was dispatched to House On The Rock Church, located in the 4500 block of North Spaulding on the report of a fire.

The church was fully involved at one point and firefighters were able to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported and the extent of the damage is not known at this time.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

The scene is roughly .6 miles away from the site of a massive fire early Monday morning involving two businesses and an apartment building.