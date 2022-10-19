CHICAGO — A Chicago Fire Department ambulance was stolen from a station on the city’s West Side overnight.

Police responded to the 1100 block of South California around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports of someone stealing an ambulance. The ambulance was parked at the fire station on California Avenue and Filmore Avenue.

The ambulance was recovered shortly after from the 2600 block of S. Wolcott by a patrol unit, according to police.

The fire department said there was minor damage and nothing was missing.

No one is in custody. No further information has been provided at this time.