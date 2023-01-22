CHICAGO — Five men were taken to the hospital Sunday after an apparent overdose, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said they were called to the 3600 block of West 111th Street near Mt. Greenwood Park around 3:19 p.m. where they found five men needing medical attention.

According to police, the men were 37, 41, 41, 42 and 46 years old, respectively.

Two of the men were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, while the other three were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital. All five men are listed in fair condition.

Chicago Fire Department officials also said another ambulance was called for a separate orthopedic injury, but it was not related to the original call for the five people who needed medical attention after what was originally called by CFD as an incident of “unknown origin.”

No other information is available at this time.