CHICAGO — Four people were injured after a driver crashed into a light pole Wednesday evening in West Lawn, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. near West 69th Street and South Pulaski Road.

The Chicago Police Department said the driver of the car, a 52-year-old man, lost control, hit the pole and a 22-year-old man.

According to the fire department, two people, including the man the driver hit, were critically injured and taken to local hospitals.

The driver was taken to the hospital in good condition, according to police. The fire department said another person was injured and taken to a hospital in fair condition.

Police said the driver was cited for no insurance and failure to prove vehicle registration.