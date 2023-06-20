Scene where hit-and-run crash occurred Tuesday evening near Guaranteed Rate Field, sending at least 3 people to the hospital, according to CFD.

CHICAGO — At least eight people are in the hospital after two car crashes, including a hit-and-run, near Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday evening.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one person is in critical condition, a second person is in serious-to-stable condition, and a third person is in stable condition after a hit-and-run car crash that happened near West 35th Street and South Shields Avenue near Guaranteed Rate Field around 6:25 p.m.

CFD also said five more people were taken to the hospital after a crash in the 4500 block of the Dan Ryan Expressway that involved the same vehicle from near Guaranteed rate Field.

According to CFD and Illinois State Police, a person was clinging to the side of the vehicle involved after the 35th street hit-and-run crash and taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition from the scene of the crash on the Dan Ryan.

As it pertains to the 35th Street hit-and-run crash, fire officials said the person in critical condition and the person in serious-to-stable condition were taken to Stroger Hospital, while the person in stable condition was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

When it comes to the crash on the Dan Ryan, four people were transported in serious-to-stable condition, in addition to the person who was taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition after clinging to the side of the car involved.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with WGN News as this article will be updated once more information becomes available.