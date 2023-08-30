CHICAGO — At least six people, including three children, are in this hospital after a crash in the Chatham neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters said two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, one in serious-to-critical condition and another in stable-to-serious condition, while a third adult was taken to St. Brainerd Hospital in good condition.

Three kids were also taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to CFD.

It is unclear at this time what circumstances may have led to the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

