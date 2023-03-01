CHICAGO — An elderly woman is in the hospital after a West Town fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters said they responded to a 2-11 alarm in the 1700 block of West Superior Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. An elderly woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition due to smoke inhalation after firefighters arrived on scene.

After the elderly woman was taken to the hospital, the front of the building collapsed, according to the CFD.

No other information is available at this time.