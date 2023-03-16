CHICAGO — Two brothers wrongly convicted of murder did not leave the Cook County courthouse with their certificates of innocence Thursday.

The Henderson brothers were hoping to have a judge make a decision on the case without an additional hearing, but that won’t happen now despite what they say is overwhelming evidence that the two are innocent.

It has been a very long journey for the brothers, who are now in their 40s. The two are said to be victims of police torture under disgraced Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge.

Sean Tyler and Reginald were just 17 and 18-years-old when they were convicted of a 1994 murder. Their confession, they say, was coerced out of them by detectives working for Burge.

They were both exonerated and freed in 2021, but they did not get their certificate of innocence which not only wipes their records clean — but also makes them eligible for $200,000 from the state.

For unknown reasons, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office held up the certificates last week.

The Henderson brothers are scheduled back in court on May 4.