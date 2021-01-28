Certain child welfare statements ruled out in case of 5-year-old AJ Freund

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Attorney General’s Office says certain statements made by two former child welfare workers who investigated abuse allegations involving a 5-year-old boy who was later beaten to death cannot be used in their criminal prosecutions.

Assistant Attorney General Michelle Camp said in a Jan. 7 court filing that Andrew Polovin and Carlos Acosta were informed their statements could not be used against them.

The two were interviewed as part of an investigation into the death of Andrew “AJ” Freund, whose body was found near his Crystal Lake home in April 2019.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and reckless conduct.