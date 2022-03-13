Ceremony honors famed 20th century Chicago attorney

CHICAGO — A ceremony of honor and remembrance was held Sunday for one of the faces of Chicago law.

Gatherers in Jackson Park tossed flowers in the water near the Darrow Bridge, closed for reconstruction, on the anniversary of Clarence Darrow’s death.

Born in 1857, the legendary lawyer challenged the status quo, from labor to civil liberties to racism and criminal justice.

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th Ward) was among those in attendance.

“It is really sad how far we have not come,” Hairston said.

Now a 60-year-tradition, attendees listened to excerpts from a speech Darrow gave to detainees at the Cook County Jail more than a century ago.

“I do not believe people that people are in jail because they deserve to be,” author Nina Barrett recited.

State Senator Robert Peters (D-Chicago) highlighted the legislation he sponsored and signed by the governor that will abolish cash bail in Illinois. He said he’s disappointed by the ongoing battles over public safety, however.

“The fight that we’re in around public safety isn’t about how much you pack someone in a cage that’s 100 years old, it’s about what you do to make sure they have the warmth, dignity, and love they deserve.”

With the Clarence Darrow Commemorative Committee, Anita Weinberg said they are committed to honoring Darrow’s legacy while they continue to fight for transformative change.

“Everything that Darrow stood for is sadly still relevant today,” says Weinberg, “and something that we are all still fighting for.”