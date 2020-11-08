Celebrations break out across Chicago upon news of Biden election

CHICAGO — As news broke that former Vice President Joe Biden won the state of Pennsylvania and surpassed 270 electoral votes to win the presidency, celebrations instantly broke out in cities across the country.

Among the most lively celebrations were in Chicago.

Police blocked off North Halsted Street in Lakeview as supporters flooded the streets, with car horns and human voices serving as the soundtrack for the end of a contentious presidential election.

Many supporters alluded to Trump’s time as host of ‘The Apprentice’, holding signs simply reading, “you’re fired.”

“I turned on the news and I was like this is the place I wanted to come,” Biden supporter Michael Tajer said.

As for the location of this celebration, one supporter said it was no coincidence.

“For a lot of people, it’s hard to find a safe space, so Boystown has kind of always been that spot so everyone can really come together and celebrate that,” Biden supporter Grace Mullery said.

The historic news earlier gives Joe Biden the presidency in his third bid for the White House, while Kamala Harris becomes the first woman and woman of color to be elected to the vice presidency.

Many #women in the crowd told us they take a special pride in the election of @KamalaHarris to the vice presidency. “We did it,” one woman yelled from a car. @WGNNews #KamalaHarris #WGNElection pic.twitter.com/cv6YZSVRTU — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) November 7, 2020

The spontaneous celebrations displayed a mix of relief and elation as the country, and many across the world, anxiously awaited the results.

“We’re out here on our own, no one organized this, so it’s the people coming together to celebrate becoming a democracy again,” Biden supporter Jerome Espino said.

Hundreds of mask-wearing Chicagoans took to the streets celebrating Biden’s victory, but also Donald Trump’s defeat, marking the imminent end for what celebrators view as a dark period in American history.

“I don’t think I’ve ever cried in my life before, really but I feel so much hope right now,” one supporter said.

Among the celebrations, there is a recognition that much work lies ahead to remake and repair the country. Saturday however, is a day of relief and celebration for many.

On Halsted Street, the heart of Chicago’s progressive community, the scene resembles the Pride Parade, with throngs of people waving flags, dancing and celebrating the victory of #BidenHarris2020. @WGNNews #WGNElection pic.twitter.com/ESwqAAKFTS — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) November 7, 2020

“I know we have a lot of work to do tomorrow, but today’s a day of celebration,” Biden supporter Grace Mullery said.

Thousands continue to celebrate in the streets of downtown Chicago as well, surrounded by a heavy police presence and an elated crowd.

Car horns and shouting envelope the downtown area, with many saying it’s a moment in history they will never forget.

“It’s probably the most people we’ve seen together all year,” Biden supporter Sabrina Salcedo said.

A mostly masked crowd downtown celebrated together in an era with infrequent crowds and concerns over COVID-19, particularly following Illinois reporting its single-day high in COVID-19 cases Saturday afternoon.