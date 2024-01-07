KANKAKEE, Ill. — Vince Mkhwanazi teaches science at Kankakee Junior High School and his students came together Sunday morning to say thanks.

He also coaches soccer at Kankakee High School.

They wanted to thank him for sharing his love of the game and for passing down life lessons.

The surprise kicked off Celebration of Life Week.

It’s a time to celebrate those making a difference in people’s lives.

Students said Mkhwanazi encourages them to pursue higher education and give back by volunteering for worthy causes.

He received two tickets to a sporting event of his choice and a check to present to his favorite charity.