CHICAGO — A celebration of life and memorial service will be held Tuesday in honor of WGN-TV icon, Merri Dee.

Dee passed away on March 16 at the age of 85. She was a local television star with 43 years in Chicago broadcasting, nearly all of them spent at WGN.

She was on-air from 1972-1983 and later served as Director of Community Relations until 2008.

Many will remember the story of her kidnapping at gunpoint in 1971 when she was shot and almost killed. Dee survived and became an inspiration to others.

Celebration of life services Tuesday will be held at Christ Universal Temple, located at 11901 S Ashland Ave., at 11 a.m.

For more information, go to: www.merridee.com