Celebration for Chicago Sky to be held Tuesday at Millennium Park

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city will host a celebration for WNBA champions the Chicago Sky on Tuesday at Millennium Park, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The newspaper reports the mayor made the announcement during an interview with The Score, and said the celebration will be held “sometime morning, midday.”

No further details have been released at this time.

The Sky won their first WNBA championship with a 80-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

“When you think about this season, they started 0-7, 0-7, but you could see the seeds of the championship. This is a team that played really tough defense. They just kept at it,” Lightfoot said.