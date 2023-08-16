CHICAGO — Portions of Beverly and Washington Heights will be sprayed Wednesday night to protect against West Nile virus.

According to Ald. Matt O’Shea, the spraying is based on results from CDPH’s citywide mosquito surveillance program.

“While spraying adult mosquitoes is important to protect Chicagoans, the best way to prevent West Nile virus infections is to protect against mosquito bites,” said Dr. Janna Kerins, a medical director at CDPH.

This is the first spraying to occur in the city this season.

The spraying will begin at dusk Wednesday, weather permitting, and continue through the night until approximately 1:00 a.m.

The material being used to control the adult mosquitoes, Zenivex, is approved for use by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and has been widely applied to control mosquitoes in outdoor residential and recreational areas, O’Shea said.

CDPH staff will be leaving door hangers in the affected areas to notify residents that the spraying will occur.

Last month, mosquitos in DuPage and Kane counties tested positive for West Nile virus.