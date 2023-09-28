CHICAGO — Hong Kong’s home airline, Cathay Pacific, resumes direct flights from O’Hare since the pandemic, the Chicago Department of Aviation announced Thursday.

Flights will resume again Tuesday, Oct. 3 and will depart Chicago at 4:05 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving in Hong Kong at 8:45 p.m. the following day.

Return fights will leave Hong Kong at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving in Chicago at 2:25 p.m. the same day.

“From one world-class global hub to another, I’m proud to welcome direct Hong Kong service back to Chicago,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement.