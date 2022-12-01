CHICAGO — Tow crews are busy pulling cars off the streets affected by Chicago’s “Winter Overnight Parking Ban.”

The ban went into effect overnight Thursday and impacts 107 miles of main streets throughout the city, imposing parking restrictions from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. No parking is allowed where signs are posted, even when there’s no snow.

Car owners who have their vehicles towed due to the ban face a minimum $150 towing fee in addition to a $60 ticket and $25 per day storage fee.

The overnight parking ban is in place through April 1.

If you can’t find your car in Chicago this morning, head to http://chicagoshovels.org or call 311.

If you can't find your car in Chicago this morning, head to https://t.co/dlikPVW51U or call 311.



The overnight parking ban is in place through Apr 1. Here's a link to view the map below: https://t.co/DQOdLisnyz pic.twitter.com/xfnIVan2DK — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 1, 2022