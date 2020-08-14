Carol Stream attempted kidnapping suspect may be tied to 2019 Glendale Heights incident: police

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — New details have been released in an attempted abduction last week in Carol Stream.

Witnesses say a man attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old girl. Three other children came to her aid, and the suspect eventually let her go.

Sketch of Carol Stream kidnapping suspect

Police believe he is the same man captured in a video from Glendale Heights last year. In that incident, the suspect attempted to kidnap a 17-year-old girl he followed home from a park.

Police also provided side-by-side photos showing the suspect from 2019 and most recently.

Police: 2019 incident in Glendale Heights and 2020 incident in Carol Stream

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Carol Stream police.