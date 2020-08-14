Carol Stream attempted kidnapping suspect may be tied to 2019 Glendale Heights incident: police

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — New details have been released in an attempted abduction last week in Carol Stream.
Witnesses say a man attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old girl. Three other children came to her aid, and the suspect eventually let her go.
Police believe he is the same man captured in a video from Glendale Heights last year. In that incident, the suspect attempted to kidnap a 17-year-old girl he followed home from a park.
Police also provided side-by-side photos showing the suspect from 2019 and most recently.
Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Carol Stream police.