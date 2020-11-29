Carjackings skyrocketing across Chicago in 2020

CHICAGO – Carjackings are soaring in Chicago this year.

One of the latest happened early Saturday morning at a busy intersection in Wicker Park.

At around 8 a.m. where Milwaukee and Damen meet in Wicker Park, police said a 38-year-old man was carjacked.

He was stopped at a red light in his black 2019 Audi A5 when two men got out of a silver Jeep that was stopped in front of him.

Police said both of those men were armed with handguns and took his vehicle.

They got in and fled northwest on Milwaukee, followed by a third suspect in the Jeep, which police said may have been stolen as well.

Police data show carjackings have risen 124% since this point last year. 1,225 carjackings have been reported compared to 501 by Nov. 20, 2019. Police have made arrests in 16% of cases.

The recent descriptions of the Wicker Park suspects are vague. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.