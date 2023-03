CHICAGO — Young people in Chicago had a chance to hear from a variety of professionals during a career day Saturday on the West Side of Chicago.

Marillac St. Vincent Family Services held the annual event for students in 5th to 12th grades in underserved communities.

The students got to hear from people in various professions.

The century-old human services organization started holding career days five years ago to help give young people some direction and show them the possibilities.