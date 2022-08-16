CHICAGO — A man is critically injured after Chicago paramedics say he attempted to run across DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday evening.

According to Chicago fire personnel, paramedics responded to the 3500 block of N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive on reports of a pedestrian struck just after 8 p.m. Authorities said the 52-year-old man walked into the northbound lane prior to being hit.

The vehicle allegedly struck the victim at a “high rate of speed,” fire said.

Arriving emergency crews transported the victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

A crash investigation is ongoing.