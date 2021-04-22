Car stolen with infant, 12-year-old girl inside in Lake View

CHICAGO – Two kids are safe after police say a vehicle was stolen in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood with an 11-month-old and a 12-year-old girl inside, according to police.

Both kids were dropped off two blocks away.

Police tell WGN the incident happened in the 1300 block of W. Wolfram around 8:10 p.m. Authorities say a 33-year-old woman was delivering food when someone entered the vehicle and drove off westbound with both children inside.

The offender later stopped and let the children out of the vehicle in the 1500 block of W. Wolfram.

No one was injured. An investigation is underway.