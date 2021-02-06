Car stolen with child inside on North Side, injuring 36-year-old woman

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old woman is injured after she was dragged from her car while it was being stolen with an 8-year-old boy inside in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the woman was in a parking lot next to her car with an 8-year-old boy inside the vehicle in the 3300 block of West Belmont Avenue at approximately 1:25 p.m. when an unknown woman approached and entered the driver’s side of the car.

The victim attempted to get back into the car at which time the perpetrator drove off, injuring the victim in the left shoulder and left ankle.

The 8-year-old boy, who was still inside the car, exited and ran away from the car near the intersection of West Belmont Avenue and North Kimball Avenue and is uninjured.

The 36-year-old woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition.

The perpetrator continued driving northbound on Kimball Avenue, and there is no one in custody. The incident is under investigation by Area Five detectives.