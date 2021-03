CHICAGO — A car crashed into a Wendy’s restaurant on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the fast-food restaurant in the 5600 block of South Archer Avenue in Vittum Park.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a dark-blue sedan struck the side of the Wendy’s and then fled the scene.

No one was injured in the crash. Area One detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.