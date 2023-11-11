CHICAGO — A person is dead after a car crashed into a parked train on the city’s Southwest Side, police say.

Officers say the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Natoma Avenue in Clearing on Saturday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the driver was traveling in a red 2012 Cadillac sedan at a high rate of speed when they went up an embankment and crashed into the parked maintenance train.

Officers say the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police have not provided details on what caused the driver to veer off the road.

Officers say an investigation into the deadly crash is underway by the Major Accidents unit.