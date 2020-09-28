Car crashes into jewelry store on Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO — Luckily, no one was seriously injured when a car crashed into a jewelry store on the Mag Mile during a busy afternoon Sunday.

Around 3:55 p.m. Sunday, a black sedan crashed into the front of a jewelry store on the 300 block of north Michigan Avenue, police and witnesses said.

Prior to the crash, the Chicago Police Department said officers saw a vehicle driving southbound on Michigan Avenue “driving erratically and making multiple traffic violations,” and attempted to pull it over.

While police say officers “did not pursue,” a few moments later the driver of the vehicle apparently lost control and crashed into the storefront. The sedan was reported stolen from Des Plaines Sunday morning.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, and the three passengers in the car were placed under arrest. Police said one suspect was transported to St. Joseph Hospital.