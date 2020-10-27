Car crashes into Tinley Park home, sparks huge fire

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that slammed into a house, sparking a large fire in Tinley Park.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of 167th Street.

Police said the driver lost control causing the car to jump a curb, and crash into a house. When firefighters arrived to the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say no on was home at the time of the crash.

The driver fled the scene. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the car to run off the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.