Car crashes into empty CFD ambulance on South Side

CHICAGO — Citations are pending against a 35-year-old man after he struck an unoccupied CFD ambulance with his vehicle in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was traveling southbound in the 7600 block of South Crandon Avenue at approximately 2:40 a.m. when he struck an empty CFD ambulance.

The man did not sustain any injuries and was transported to the 4th District for further processing. Police said the incident appears to be alcohol related.