CHICAGO — Two people are injured after a fiery crash in Bronzeville.

Police said a black car was heading east on 31st Street near Federal, when it slammed into an oncoming car.

The black car then hit a light pole and immediately burst into flames.

Two people are hospitalized in fair condition. A third, unoccupied car was found down the street with airbags deployed, but it is not clear what that vehicle might have hit.

