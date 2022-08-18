CHICAGO — A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night for three men killed and another injured in a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Many gathered at the Bryn Mawr Community church in the Jackson Park Highland neighborhood to pay their respect to the victims whom police say may have been the target of an intentional attack.

Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a silver sedan traveling southbound struck the four men.

Witnesses say there was a fight outside the Jeffery Pub before the crash.

Police have announced no arrests and their search for the driver continues. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

The Chicago Black Gay Men’s Chorus hosted the vigil.