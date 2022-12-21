CHICAGO — Cancellations were minimal on Wednesday at Chicago’s airports as a major winter storm approaches.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

That, however, is expected to change over the coming days.

Southwest Airlines has already canceled 500 of its 4,000 scheduled flights on Thursday and Friday.

You can check the latest airport status for O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport, and cancelations and delays at both airports online.

As of Wednesday evening, O’Hare had 34 cancelations and Midway had nine cancelations on Wednesday.